(Adds comment by Waxman spokeswoman In paragraph 9)
WASHINGTON, July 9 Congressional Republicans
asked the Obama administration on Wednesday to provide documents
related to last month's anthrax scare at a U.S. lab, where more
than 80 people were initially feared to be exposed to the deadly
pathogen.
In a series of letters, top Republicans on the House Energy
and Commerce Committee asked for the results of several Centers
for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lab inspections and
audits of potential weaknesses in biosecurity protocols dating
back to October 2007.
"How many suspected exposures to select agents and/or toxins
have been reported at CDC since October 2007? How many actual
exposures have been reported," said the July 9 letter to CDC
Director Dr. Thomas Frieden signed by three Republican panel
members including Chairman Fred Upton of Michigan.
The lawmakers, who also requested information from the
inspector general of U.S. Department of Health and Human
Services, said they were gathering material for a July 16
hearing of the panel's Oversight and Investigations
Subcommittee. Frieden is scheduled to testify.
CDC spokesman Tom Skinner said the agency has been working
closely with the subcommittee and would "respond as quickly and
completely as possible" to the requests.
CDC officials say live anthrax may have been transferred
from the Atlanta facility to employees in a lower-security lab
who were not wearing proper protective gear, raising concerns
that they may have been exposed to the deadly pathogen.
No one has shown symptoms. Officials initially believed as
many as 84 people could have been exposed and scores have taken
antibiotics to ward off infection.
The letters were also signed by subcommittee chairman Tim
Murphy of Pennsylvania and vice chairman Michael Burgess of
Texas.
But they bore no signatures from the committee's Democratic
members. Karen Lightfoot, spokeswoman for the panel's top
Democrat, Representative Henry Waxman of California, said
Democrats were not told about the letters until after they were
sent.
The letter to Frieden listed 10 questions seeking documents
or information by July 10 on a range of issues, including an
investigation conducted by a Canadian public health agency, the
number of CDC staff approved to access dangerous toxins and
pathogens, and how much the agency has spent on the facility.
(Reporting by David Morgan and Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by
Peter Cooney, Andrew Hay, Sandra Maler and Mohammad Zargham)