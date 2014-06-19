BRIEF-MGC Diagnostics says Wesley Winnekins is no longer serving as CFO, effective March 16
* Mgc diagnostics - effective march 16, wesley winnekins is no longer serving as chief financial officer or an employee of mgc diagnostics corporation
WASHINGTON, June 19 The FBI is working with the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to examine government scientists' possible exposure to anthrax at a lab in Atlanta, but has found no evidence of wrongdoing, a spokesman for the agency said on Thursday.
"We're aware of it and working with CDC," FBI spokesman Paul Bresson said in an email. "Nothing leads us to believe it's anything criminal at this point."
The CDC disclosed earlier on Thursday that as many as 75 scientists may have been exposed to live anthrax bacteria and were being offered treatment to prevent infection from the deadly toxin. (Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Peter Cooney)
* Mgc diagnostics - effective march 16, wesley winnekins is no longer serving as chief financial officer or an employee of mgc diagnostics corporation
WASHINGTON, March 17 President Donald Trump maintains his support of Republican House leaders' healthcare plan, U.S. Health Secretary Tom Price said on Friday, adding that the proposed measure tackles key issues important to the president.
* Inspyr therapeutics secures a $100 million financing agreement from milost global Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: