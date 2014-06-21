June 21 The safety breach at a government lab
that may have exposed 84 workers to live anthrax centered on a
pivotal lapse in procedure: researchers working with the
bacteria waited 24 hours to be sure they had killed the
pathogens, half the time required by a new scientific protocol.
The lab designed to handle extremely dangerous pathogens at
the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta
unknowingly sent live samples of anthrax to labs with fewer
safeguards, where the exposure occurred. No one has died or
fallen ill but dozens are being treated with a vaccine and
powerful antibiotics to keep them from becoming sick.
The exposure incident is unprecedented in the history of
American research on bioweapons and other deadly pathogens,
prompting alarm among researchers who have already warned about
the consequences of lax laboratory oversight globally.
Scientists in and out of the CDC say the process of handling
such bacteria and viruses must be improved.
Investigation of the safety lapses are under way, but an
initial review of events at the first lab, called a biosafety
level 3 facility, or BSL-3, suggests that multiple procedures
were violated, Reuters has learned.
Scientists at the CDC bioterror lab were preparing anthrax
for two laboratories developing quicker methods to detect
spores, such as those sent through the U.S. postal service in
2001 that killed five people.
The researchers were supposed to kill the anthrax, since the
two other labs were not equipped to work with live bacteria.
The protocol for killing anthrax using a new chemical
process required that they put the sample in an incubator, and
wait at least 48 hours to check for signs of life.
Instead, the wait ended after 24 hours. They "didn't see any
new growth," said Dr Paul Meechan, director of the CDC's
environmental health and safety compliance office, said in an
interview. "At that point, they assumed the material was safe."
"We know that was a mistake," said agency spokesman Tom
Skinner. "What else, I don't know."
A week later, scientists in the same lab that prepared the
original samples discovered live anthrax growing in lab dishes
left in an incubator, kicking off a scramble to contain the
exposure.
"If the protocol was already there, then there is really no
excuse for it," said Dr Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease
expert at the University of Pittsburgh Medical
Center (UPMC). "The question goes down to personnel and why
wasn't protocol followed."
The lapse was also noteworthy because the new method of
using chemicals instead of radiation to kill the anthrax may not
have been validated by rigorous testing to make sure it works.
"That's also a problem," Skinner said. "But the
investigation we're going through will tell us that."
Because the chemical method is less studied, "it would have
been prudent to handle the samples as if they were live
organisms," said Stephen Morse of the Columbia University
Institutional Biosafety Committee and former program manager for
biodefense at the Pentagon's Defense Advanced Research Projects
Agency (DARPA).
The breach likely involved more than one person: when one
researcher is working with a microbe such as anthrax, a second
person is required to observe. That is to both insure against
any unintentional divergence from proper lab procedure and to
detect intentional breaches, such as a worker trying to smuggle
out a deadly agent.
Meechan repeatedly used a plural pronoun, "they", describing
more than one person's involvement. The CDC has not identified
the researcher or researchers involved.
PATTERN OF PROBLEMS
The anthrax breach is already the subject of two
investigations, one led internally by CDC and a second by the
U.S. Department of Agriculture. At least two Congressional
committees are monitoring developments to see if public hearings
are warranted.
The lapse "is not an isolated incident, but instead is part
of a continuing pattern of biosafety and biosecurity problems at
the CDC," said Richard Ebright, a molecular biologist and
biodefense expert at Rutgers University who for years has raised
concerns about biosafety labs.
"Audit after audit, and incident after incident, has
documented biosafety and biosecurity training lapses, equipment
failures, and procedural violations at the CDC."
In 2012, for instance, the U.S. House Energy and Commerce
Committee launched an investigation into safety lapses at CDC's
Building 18, where this month's anthrax breach occurred. The
labs there had chronic problems with airflow systems designed to
contain infectious agents, the committee found. Labs are
supposed to have lower pressure than outside rooms, so that air
flows in when a door opens, as well as air filters to trap
dangerous microbes. At least once, a failure of this safety
system sent unfiltered air out into the corridor. No cases of
infection were reported.
A 2010 report by the inspector general of the U.S.
Department of Health and Human Services, CDC's parent agency,
found the Atlanta labs did not always restrict access properly
to pathogens that threaten public health, compromising the
"physical security" of the bacteria.
The inspector general also found that CDC did not always
obtain "approval to transfer select agents or ensure that only
approved individuals accepted delivery of select agents."
HOW TO FIX
Despite the breach, a dozen experts contacted by Reuters
still spoke highly of CDC's biosafety record. They say the lapse
there may be a lesson that other top level labs are even more at
risk.
"There are a lot of places where BSL-3 labs are not in very
good shape," said UPMC's Dr D.A. Henderson, who was acting
director of the Office of Public Health Emergency Preparedness
following the 2001 anthrax attacks.
"Clearly something needs to be altered," said CDC spokesman
Skinner.
One change could be to extend the strictest biosafety
measures even to labs working with less-dangerous pathogens. If
the labs receiving the anthrax had required researchers to wear
more personal protective gear, such as a respirator, exposure
would have been diminished.
"When people think they're working with inactive agents,
they still need to act with at least a grain of suspicion that
the samples might not be inactivated," said Morse.
"It's a lot of hassle working in personal protection
equipment," he said, "but an incident like this tells us that
even if you think something is inactivated or safe you should
err on the side of caution."
The two-person rule clearly didn't work, either, and should
be revised, said Lynn Klotz, a biosecurity expert at the Center
for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation in Washington. "It's very
boring to observe what another person is doing and the second
person can get sloppy," he said.
Additional controls that use technology to back up human
oversight could reduce the chances of the accidental or
intentional release of anthrax or a more contagious microbe that
could harm a much wider population if it left the lab.
"If this had been a highly contagious bird flu that they
were working with instead of anthrax, I'd be scared to death,"
Klotz said.
