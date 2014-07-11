(Adds comment from Health and Human Services Department)
By Julie Steenhuysen and Sharon Begley
July 11 Federal health officials on Friday
disclosed a new safety breach at a high-security U.S. government
laboratory involving dangerous avian flu, a lapse that came to
light as they investigated the potential exposure of researchers
to live anthrax bacteria.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said an
internal probe found multiple failures by individual scientists
and a lack of agency-wide safety policies led to the potential
exposure of more than 80 lab workers to live anthrax at its
Atlanta campus last month. Researchers in a high-security
bioterror lab sent samples of what they thought were inactivated
bacteria to colleagues in a lower-security lab, with fewer
protections.
Investigators also discovered a previously unreported
incident: Workers at a separate high-security CDC influenza lab
sent samples containing a dangerous strain of bird flu to
counterparts at the U.S. Department of Agriculture in March.
Mishandling avian flu could have far graver consequences than
anthrax does, though no one has been found to have been infected
in either case.
The two incidents represent the latest in a series of
breaches at the CDC in the last decade that are drawing fresh
scrutiny from Congress, including questions about the agency's
ability to oversee potentially dangerous research. The CDC said
its findings provide a "wake-up call" to overhaul the standards
governing experiments with deadly pathogens nationwide.
Biosecurity has focused on "how to keep bad guys out of the
lab," Michael Osterholm of the University of Minnesota and a
member of the National Science Advisory Board for Biosecurity,
which advises the federal government, said in a telephone
interview. "One of the critical issues we need to focus on is
the good guys who just forget to do it safely."
The CDC's director, Dr. Thomas Frieden, called the bird flu
incident "the most distressing," in part because it occurred six
weeks ago but was not reported to senior agency leadership.
"I learned about it less than 48 hours ago," he told
reporters in a teleconference, adding that the events likely
"have people questioning government."
"We need to look at our culture of safety throughout all of
our laboratories," Frieden said. "I'm upset, I'm angry. I've
lost sleep over it and I'm doing everything I can to make sure
it doesn't happen again."
Frieden also pointed to the discovery this month of six
vials of smallpox in an unused room at the National Institutes
of Health campus in Bethesda, Maryland, near Washington. Frieden
disclosed on Friday that two of the vials dated from 1954
contained live smallpox virus, a global scourge for
centuries.
The CDC's anthrax report does not name any of the
responsible individuals. Frieden said the CDC would discipline
any staff who knowingly violated research procedures or failed
to report a lab breach.
"These repeated safety failures raise grave concerns about
the CDC's ability to ensure strict procedures, protocols and
training are followed," said Representative Tim Murphy, chairman
of a House Energy and Commerce subcommittee that has called
Frieden to testify on Wednesday.
The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee
is also pressing U.S. Department of Health and Human Services,
which oversees the CDC, for answers, according to a letter to
HHS Secretary Sylvia Burwell.
An HHS spokesman said the CDC has outlined "corrective
actions" to prevent future mishaps at its laboratories.
"Dr. Frieden is leading those efforts," the spokesman said.
The CDC is suspending any transfers inside or outside the
agency of biological materials, including infectious agents and
even inactivated specimens, from high-biosecurity labs. Both the
CDC bioterror lab that handled the anthrax bacteria and the
agency's influenza lab are closed pending further study of what
happened.
BIRD FLU CONCERNS
Outside experts agreed that shipping what CDC scientists
believed were samples of a fairly benign form of influenza but
which were mixed with the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu was
even more alarming than the anthrax incident.
"The last place you want to be mixing up samples is in
influenza," said Osterholm. "The ability for that to jump from
the lab bench to the community is substantially greater."
H5N1, although highly lethal, is not easily transmitted from
one infected person to another, which would limit its spread in
case of a lab-acquired infection or an escape from a lab.
Other scientists raised alarm over the CDC disclosure that
the same lab responsible for the anthrax incident had a similar
lapse in 2006, when researchers transferred what they thought
was inactivated bacteria to another facility.
"That the same kind of incident can recur shows that the CDC
does not learn from its own mistakes," molecular biologist
Richard Ebright of Rutgers University and an expert on biosafety
said in a telephone interview.
Just a year earlier, the CDC published recommendations on
how to prevent shipments of what scientists believe to be
inactivated anthrax but which are in fact viable.
THE ANTHRAX PROBE
In the anthrax case, investigators found that the scientists
failed to follow an approved study plan that met safety
requirements and lacked standard procedures to document when
microbes are properly inactivated. The researchers were not
aware of the most recent scientific literature on how best to
inactivate the bacteria.
Once CDC officials were alerted to the breach, their
response also fell short. For instance, CDC scientists in other
labs first learned of the event not through official
communication but "by witnessing CDC closing and/or
decontaminating laboratories," the report said.
Other deficiencies noted in the report included inconsistent
decontamination procedures in the affected labs and a lack of
clear command for handling the incident in the first week after
it occurred.
To prevent future mishaps, CDC is creating a "lead
laboratory science" position to be accountable for safety and
setting up an external advisory committee on biosafety.
Rutgers' Ebright suggested that an outside agency should
oversee CDC's work with dangerous pathogens.
"Without removing the responsibility for oversight from the
very organization that carries out the work, it's hard to think
that the recommendations will really be implemented," he said.
