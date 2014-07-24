July 24 The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention on Thursday lifted a moratorium on transfers of
inactivated materials from its clinical tuberculosis laboratory,
after a mishap at a bioterror lab potentially exposed scores of
workers to live anthrax last month and prompted the agency to
halt transfers from its other high-containment labs.
The tuberculosis lab is the first of the CDC's
high-containment labs to be cleared to resume transfers. Its
other such labs remain on hold, the CDC said.
The CDC also announced on Thursday the members of a new
panel of independent experts, which will advise CDC's director,
Dr. Thomas Frieden, on safety issues and corrective actions for
the agency's labs.
In the wake of the anthrax mishap, federal health officials
launched a probe that uncovered other incidents, including one
in which CDC scientists contaminated samples of low-pathogenic
bird flu viruses with a highly pathogenic strain and in March
shipped them to a Department of Agriculture lab, where the
viruses promptly killed all the chickens exposed to them.
