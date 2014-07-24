(Adds details, background)
By Hilary Russ
July 24 The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention on Thursday lifted a moratorium on transfers of
inactivated materials from its clinical tuberculosis laboratory,
after a bioterror lab mishap last month potentially exposed
workers to live anthrax, prompting the halt of transfers from
other high-containment labs.
The tuberculosis lab, which last year processed more than
500 specimens from around the United States, is the first of the
CDC's high-containment labs to be cleared to resume transfers of
biological materials. Its other such labs remain on hold, the
CDC said.
The CDC also announced on Thursday the members of a new
panel of independent experts who will advise CDC's director, Dr.
Thomas Frieden, on safety issues and corrective actions for the
agency's labs.
The 11-member panel, scheduled to meet in August, is chaired
by Joseph Kanabrocki, a microbiology professor and assistant
dean for biosafety at the University of Chicago. Its co-chair is
Dr. Kenneth Berns, a professor emeritus in the molecular
genetics and microbiology department at the University of
Florida's college of medicine in Gainesville.
In the wake of the anthrax mishap, federal health officials
launched a probe that uncovered other incidents, including one
in which CDC scientists contaminated samples of low-pathogenic
bird flu viruses with a highly pathogenic strain and in March
shipped them to a Department of Agriculture lab, where the
viruses killed all the chickens exposed to them.
The tuberculosis lab was not among those involved in recent
incidents. Those labs - one for detecting bioterror agents and
another that researches influenza - remain closed. No one
appears to have been exposed or become ill as a result of the
incidents.
The agency is now reviewing safety procedures at every
high-containment lab before allowing them to resume shipping out
materials to other labs. Labs that support direct patient care
are being treated as a priority.
The tuberculosis lab uses heat to kill bacteria sampled from
patients. It sends the inactivated bacteria to a lower-level lab
for genetic analysis to determine whether patients carry
multi-drug resistant strains of tuberculosis, and which drugs
will most effectively treat them.
The lab had to lay out a plan detailing safety procedures
for each step of its inactivation process. Frieden, members of
the CDC's internal working panel and the CDC's new director of
laboratory safety Dr. Mike Bell all reviewed and approved the
plan, the CDC said.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Additional reporting by
Julie Steenhuysen in Chicago; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Gunna Dickson)