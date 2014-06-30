By Julie Steenhuysen
| CHICAGO, June 30
CHICAGO, June 30 The U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention is advising some employees to stop taking
antibiotics to ward off a possible anthrax infection after
preliminary tests suggest it is "highly unlikely" they were
inadvertently exposed to live anthrax bacteria earlier this
month, a spokesman said on Monday.
The CDC conducted the tests after an incident in the
agency's high-security bioterror response laboratory suggested
live anthrax may have been transferred from that lab to
employees in a lower-security facility who were not wearing
proper protective gear, raising concerns that they may have been
exposed to the deadly pathogen.
CDC spokesman Tom Skinner said preliminary results of
environmental testing in the lower-security labs and some lab
tests by the CDC suggest no viable bacteria left the lab.
Based on those results, most of the employees involved have
been determined "to have no increased risk of exposure."
In addition to the testing, the CDC gave the employees a
questionnaire asking how close they had come to the areas where
the anthrax was worked on. Two groups of staff were selected:
One including staff potentially exposed to aerosols in affected
laboratory space and a second group not potentially exposed but
having worked in or near affected laboratory space.
"Employees in these groups are having one-on-one
appointments with medical staff in CDC's occupational health
clinic who are reviewing all information with them and
discussing the pros and cons of continuing post-exposure
prophylaxis as part of shared decision making," Skinner said.
Some 29 individuals in the first group are being advised to
continue taking antibiotics; 33 individuals in the latter group
are being advised to stop taking them.
The CDC said a third group of employees who were initially
thought to have been exposed were determined not to require
treatment.
Dr. Harold Jaffe, the CDC's associate director for science,
is leading an internal investigation into the circumstances
surrounding this incident. He will submit a report to CDC
Director Dr. Tom Frieden in early July.
In addition, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is
conducting an independent investigation.
Based on final results of these investigations, CDC said it
will take appropriate action in the individual laboratory, as
well as any actions indicated for all laboratories which work
with dangerous microbes at CDC, and will consider broader
implications for laboratory safety.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)