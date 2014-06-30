(Repeats for wider distribution)
By Julie Steenhuysen and Sharon Begley
CHICAGO/NEW YORK, June 29 When a Maryland lab
accidentally sent a batch of live anthrax to a children's
hospital in California in 2004, the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention sent a team of investigators to make sure
such an error never happened again.
This month, the CDC is investigating a nearly identical
anthrax mixup - within its own highly secure Atlanta
laboratories. The question of what to do is back.
In the intervening decade, leaders in the field have found a
possible answer, so far rejected by the CDC, in a new process
called biorisk management. The approach asks scientists
systematically to consider what could go wrong before performing
new experiments on the most dangerous microbes, and to prepare
responses. It is designed in part to compensate for an over
reliance on technological safeguards, proponents say.
The private lab that sent the live anthrax in 2004 has
broadly adopted biorisk management, and Emory University,
located a mile away from the CDC in Atlanta, has become the
first academic lab to adopt it. Researchers around the globe are
on board.
But not the CDC. The government lab last week launched its
own investigation into how researchers at one of its most secure
facilities could send a sample of possibly live anthrax to a
less secure lab, potentially exposing 84 people in the process.
The CDC is widely respected, despite the anthrax incident.
But the CDC's own analysis of the 2004 incident included
recommendations not followed last month.
In June, the anthrax sample left the lab 24 hours after the
attempt to kill it, which is less than the standard 48 hour
waiting period required by CDC scientific protocol. But after
the 2004 incident, in Oakland, California, the CDC recommended a
lag of "several days". It also recommended at the time that a
lab receiving anthrax treat the sample as live until confirmed
dead.
The CDC's biosafety officer, Dr Paul Meechan, who joined
years after the Oakland incident, could not say why the lessons
about handling anthrax were not learned. "Why that did not
become integrated into the DNA of handling bacillus anthracis is
a great question. I don't have a good answer," he said in an
interview with Reuters.
Meechan and other CDC officials say their organization has
its own risk management system, and that the international
biorisk management standards proposed in Europe and elsewhere
are a response to a lack of global biosafety regulations. The
United States, by contrast, has numerous regulations governing
how dangerous pathogens are handled.
"Those guidelines are out there globally. They are not
necessarily the most appropriate, useful or protective for U.S.
laboratories," CDC director Dr Thomas Frieden said in an
interview.
The CDC has many laboratories that work with anthrax and
other extremely dangerous microbes, and the June incident
relates to only one lab, he said, adding, "To suggest there is
somehow something problematic about the CDC's lab culture is
very mistaken."
MANAGING 'BIORISK'
CDC's recent history shows problems are not new.
The Inspector General of the Department of Health and Human
Services, CDC's parent agency, in reports released in 2008 and
2010, documented a long list of issues. CDC labs working with
the most dangerous agents did not always ensure the physical
security of the pathogens or restrict access to them, and did
not always ensure that personnel received required training.
Frieden noted that after those concerns were raised, a 2012
review of a CDC animal biosafety facility by Canada's public
health agency described some CDC biosafety practices as models.
To say there is a problem with safety at CDC "is simply wrong",
he said.
But Debra Sharpe, who investigated the Oakland incident as
director of compliance at Southern Research Institute, the
contract lab whose Frederick, Maryland, facility shipped the
live anthrax in 2004, questioned the training at the CDC and
other U.S. labs.
"We spend millions of dollars on these laboratories, but
we're not spending the appropriate amount of money on training
and safety and implementing management systems," she said.
"I see a lot of scientists that have come from CDC.
Generally, they have poorer practices," compared with the
private sector, she said.
Sharpe, now a biosafety and biosecurity consultant at
WorkingBuildings LLC in Atlanta, said that after the 2004
incident, her former lab had implemented biorisk management
controls. Every lab procedure had to be meticulously documented
and pre-approved, and every scientist and technician received
comprehensive training, she said.
Formal biorisk management standards have been embraced by 24
countries in Europe, received backing by the World Health
Organization, and are in the process of being adopted by the
International Organization for Standardization, the same group
that sets environmental safety standards backed by the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency.
U.S. labs that deal with dangerous pathogens are ranked in
terms of equipment and rules, from levels one to four. A level
four lab is equipped to handle hazards like ebola for which
there is no cure.
The system tends to focus on equipment, rather than risk
assessment, said Ren Salerno, a biosecurity expert at Sandia
National Laboratories, part of the U.S. Department of Energy,
who advises the World Health Organization on biosafety. The CDC
researchers in the biosafety level 3 (BSL-3) lab should have
stopped and considered the risks around using the new process to
kill anthrax, for instance.
Instead, the scientists apparently "decided, 'As long as we
do the work in a BSL-3 laboratory . . . we're safe,'" Salerno
said, emphasizing that he did not know what drove the decisions
by CDC scientists. But he added that the attitude was rampant in
such labs. "I think this is huge problem."
Emory University has just implemented a biorisk management
approach for all of its labs.
The key, said Patricia Olinger, director of Emory's
environmental, health and safety office, is to get everyone
looking for what could go wrong, and approaching potential
problems the same way.
"It's a way to connect the dots instead of having all of
these little silos out there," she said. Olinger sees the
anthrax mishap at the CDC as a turning point for U.S. labs. "I
think it will bring light to the fact that there is a systematic
approach to managing research safety programs."
