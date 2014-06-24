BRIEF-Golden-Horse Pharma's controlling shareholder used 41.8 pct worth of shares as collateral
March 17 Tonghua Golden-Horse Pharmaceutical Industry Co Ltd
March 17 Tonghua Golden-Horse Pharmaceutical Industry Co Ltd
March 17 Cowealth Medical Holding Co Ltd : * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/rURDeO Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Astrazeneca enters into a strategic collaboration with Circassia for the development and commercialization of Tudorza and Duaklir in the United States