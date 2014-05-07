BRIEF-Transatlantic Mining announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK May 7 A lawsuit brought by the U.S. Justice Department and several states against American Express Co over the credit card company's rules can move forward to trial, a U.S. judge ruled on Wednesday.
The lawsuit, filed in 2010, charged that American Express' rules prevent merchants from offering discounts and incentives to consumers to use less expensive forms of payment.
In a written ruling, U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis of Brooklyn ruled that "genuine issues of material fact remain in dispute." (Reporting by Andrew Longstreth; Editing by Jan Paschal)
SAO PAULO/CURITIBA, Brazil, March 17 Brazilian police raided the premises of global meatpacking companies JBS SA and BRF SA on Friday, as well as dozens of smaller rivals, in a crackdown on alleged bribery of health officials that could threaten $12 billion in annual exports.
March 17 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday one of its longest-serving directors, Bing Gordon, a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, stepped down from the board this week but would remain a consultant to the company.