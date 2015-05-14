NEW YORK May 14 A federal judge on Thursday
said television viewers may pursue a class-action lawsuit
accusing Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League,
Comcast Corp, DirecTV and other broadcasters
of illegally restricting their ability to watch their favorite
sports teams play.
U.S. District Judge Shira Scheindlin in Manhattan said the
viewers suffered from "a dearth of choice in the market for
baseball and hockey broadcasting," and that it made sense for
them to pursue their claims as a group.
The judge, however, also found that a damages model proposed
by an expert for the plaintiffs was inadmissible, and that as a
result damages could not be pursued on a classwide basis.
At issue were agreements that limit where certain games can
be broadcast. Consumers have said this causes "anticompetitive
blackouts" that force them to pay more.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)