By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK May 14 A federal judge said sports
fans accusing Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League
and broadcasters of illegally restricting their ability to watch
their favorite teams on TV cannot pursue damages as a class.
U.S. District Judge Shira Scheindlin in Manhattan on
Thursday also said fans could still pursue class action claims
that the defendants committed antitrust violations.
But the judge's decisions reduce the financial exposure of
professional sports leagues, teams and broadcasters in the
high-stakes legal battle over how to broadcast sports
programming, and how much to charge.
The leagues, Comcast Corp, DirecTV,
regional network operators such as Madison Square Garden Co
and YES, and teams including the New York Yankees were
accused in two lawsuits of using blackouts to limit broadcasts
of games outside teams' home markets.
Fans said this drove up prices by forcing them to buy costly
packages that bundled games they did not care about, rather than
paying less to watch games "a la carte" - for example, if an
Iowa resident wanted to watch the Yankees.
Ned Diver, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
In two decisions totaling 128 pages, Scheindlin said
baseball and hockey fans could sue as a group to address the
"dearth of choice" they now face.
"Every class member, as a consumer in the market for
baseball or hockey broadcasting, has been deprived of an option
- a la carte channels - that would have been available absent
the territorial restraints," she wrote.
But Scheindlin also said classwide damages could not be
awarded because there was not enough evidence that all viewers
were harmed.
She said findings from Stanford University economics
professor Roger Noll that the plaintiffs hoped would show the
scope of overcharges were inadmissible, because they did not
rely on enough data about consumer preferences.
Scheindlin said Noll's findings on how a la carte pricing
might benefit viewers were admissible.
"Striking damages from the class action is welcome to the
Yankees," the team's lawyer Jonathan Schiller said in a phone
interview. "It now becomes an injunction case."
Lawyers for the other defendants had no comment or were not
immediately available. Noll declined to comment.
Other team defendants included all New York-area NHL teams;
the Chicago Cubs, White Sox and Blackhawks; and teams in Denver,
Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Seattle, among others.
The cases are Laumann et al v. National Hockey League et al,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
12-01817; and Lerner et al v. Office of the Commissioner of
Baseball et al in the same court, No. 12-03074.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by
Christian Plumb, Richard Chang, Grant McCool)