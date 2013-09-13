By Andrew Longstreth
NEW YORK, Sept 12 A U.S. federal judge on
Thursday heard a diverse parade of objectors seeking to derail a
record $7.2 billion class action settlement he is weighing
between merchants and credit companies Visa Inc and
MasterCard Inc over credit card fees.
U.S. District Judge John Gleeson of Brooklyn reserved final
judgment at the conclusion of a roughly 5 1/2-hour hearing,
saying he had been presented with "very important and difficult
issues." His decision could take several months to deliver.
Were Gleeson to approve the deal, it would be the largest
federal antitrust settlement in history.
Merchants first sued Visa and MasterCard in 2005, accusing
the two companies of fixing the fees charged to merchants each
time their customers used their credit or debit cards. They
were accused also of preventing merchants from steering
customers to cheaper forms of payments and other
anti-competitive behavior.
Visa and MasterCard have denied the allegations.
Gleeson gave preliminary approval to the settlement
in November 2012. But the deal has been opposed by thousands of
objectors.
In a packed courtroom, Gleeson heard complaints about the
deal from more than a dozen representatives of the objectors,
including retailers Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target
Corp, the states of Ohio and California, consumer groups
and owners of a gas station in Minneapolis.
They revived concerns about a litigation release in the
settlement that benefits Visa and MasterCard. The release forces
merchants who accepted Visa or MasterCard as of last November or
will do so at any time in the future to give up their right to
sue the credit card companies over certain rules or similar ones
indefinitely.
Stephen Neuwirth of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, an
attorney representing Home Depot Inc, told Gleeson that
the provision violated the Due Process Clause of the Fifth
Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Neuwirth argued that Home
Depot and other merchants that object to the deal should be able
to "decide for themselves whether to tie their fate with the
class representatives or go it alone."
With the broad litigation release, Neuwirth argued that Visa
and MasterCard would be forever protected from lawsuits
involving any of the rules they require merchants to follow.
Kenneth Gallo of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison,
an attorney for MasterCard, countered that rules not predicated
on the same facts as the existing rules would not be covered by
the release.
JUDGE HAS CONCERNS
But the judge said he had concerns that the release may
cover territory that could not be foreseen. At one point, he
asked the lead counsel for the class plaintiffs, Craig Wildfang
of Robins, Kaplan, Miller & Ciresi, whether he viewed the
release the same way as the defendants.
"We're close," Wildfang said.
Wildfang conceded that he wished the release had "fewer
words," but he said it was the result of a necessary compromise.
Objectors to the settlement also complained that the changes
Visa and MasterCard were required to make as a result of the
settlement would not benefit them.
The settlement allows merchants to surcharge customers who
use Visa and MasterCard in certain situations to try to drive
price competition from the credit card providers. But lawyers
for the objectors noted that more than 10 states prohibited
surcharging.
Jeffrey Shinder of Constantine Cannon, an attorney for
several objectors including Amazon.com Inc, said that
to certify a mandatory injunctive relief class in which some
merchants would not benefit violated holdings made by the U.S.
Supreme Court in a case known as Wal-Mart v. Dukes.
During the hearing, Gleeson asked for changes that could be
made to the settlement that would entice some objectors to
participate in the settlement.
But at one point, while hearing objections made by a
representative from 7-Eleven Inc, he voiced frustration. He said
some objectors appeared to be seeking more than what they
could expect to obtain than if they won at a trial.
"To get relief, you've got to win," he said. "A settlement
reflects the uncertainty about the ability to win."
Visa and Mastercard have said they are confident the deal
will receive Gleeson's support.
The case is In Re Payment Card Interchange Fee and Merchant
Discount Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court for the
Eastern District of New York, No. 05-1720.
For the plaintiffs (co-lead class counsel): Laddie Montague
of Berger & Montague; Craig Wildfang of Robins, Kaplan, Miller &
Ciresi; Patrick Coughlin of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd.
For Visa: Robert Vizas of Arnold & Porter.
For MasterCard: Keila Ravelo of Willkie Farr & Gallagher and
Kenneth Gallo of Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison.