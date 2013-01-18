WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. oil demand fell once again in December, with oil consumption for 2012 dropping to its lowest annual level in 16 years, industry group American Petroleum Institute said on Friday. December petroleum demand dipped 2.1 percent from a year earlier to 18.405 million barrels per day. Overall, oil consumption fell 2 percent during 2012. "The year was a story of contrasts. U.S. product demand weakened across the board, while domestic production of crude surged," API chief economist John Felmy said. Bolstered by booming shale oil development, U.S. crude oil output averaged 6.431 million bpd during 2012, up 13.8 percent from a year ago. This was the largest annual increase in oil production since 1859. Gasoline demand declined 1.1 percent in December, with gasoline consumption mostly unchanged during 2012. The API's demand figure for December is lower than the U.S. Energy Information Administration's preliminary estimate of fuel consumption at 18.965 million bpd for the month. The government agency saw December demand up 0.9 percent year-on-year. The EIA issues its revised December demand number at the end of February. Demand for distillate fuel, which includes diesel and heating oil, dropped 7 percent to 3.585 million bpd in December, the API said. Distillate demand fell 4 percent during 2012 from 2011 levels, with consumption at its lowest level in three years. Jet fuel showed some strength, however, with consumption rising 2.7 percent to 1.390 million bpd for the month, it said. Jet fuel use was still down for the year overall, dipping 1.7 percent from 2011. Total imports in December accounted for 56 percent of U.S. oil demand, down from 58.3 percent a year earlier, the API figures showed. U.S. DELIVERIES, IMPORTS, PRODUCTION DEC 2012 DEC 2011 YR AGO PCT JAN-DEC 2012 YTD PCT CHANGE CHANGE DELIVERIES Gasoline 8.584 8.683 -1.1 8.718 -0.4 Kerosene/jet 1.390 1.353 2.7 1.401 -1.7 Distillate 3.585 3.853 -7.0 3.743 -4.0 Deliveries 18.405 18.803 -2.1 18.566 -2.0 Exports 3.211 3.667 -12.4 3.123 4.6 Total 21.616 22.470 -3.8 21.688 -1.1 IMPORTS Crude oil 8.322 8.711 -4.5 8.560 -4.2 Oil products 1.993 2.017 -1.2 1.924 -17.0 Total 10.315 10.957 -5.9 10.517 -6.9 PRODUCTION Crude 6.967 6.026 15.6 6.431 13.8 Gasoline 9.070 9.128 -0.6 8.872 -2.0 Distillate 4.899 4.919 -0.4 4.548 1.3 Kerosene/jet 1.480 1.449 2.1 1.473 1.6