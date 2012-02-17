UPDATE 6-Oil slips on dollar strength but cushioned by OPEC optimism
* Markets look ahead to U.S. stockpile numbers (Updates prices)
WASHINGTON, Feb 17 U.S. crude oil demand plunged in January, dragged down by weak heating oil use, the American Petroleum Institute said on Friday.
Petroleum consumption in January dropped 5.7 percent from a year ago to 18.026 million barrels per day. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe)
ADEN, Feb 22 The second-in-command of Yemen army was killed on Wednesday when a missile fired by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement hit an army camp, a military source said, the most senior Yemeni officer killed in the country's civil war.
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 Malaysia's state oil firm Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) and Saudi Aramco are expected to sign an agreement to collaborate in Malaysia's Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development (RAPID) project, two industry sources said on Wednesday.