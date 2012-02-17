* US heating oil demand down on warm weather

* Gasoline demand at 9-year low for month (Add details from report, table)

By Ayesha Rascoe

WASHINGTON, Feb 17 U.S. crude oil demand plunged in January, dragged down by weak heating oil use, the American Petroleum Institute said on Friday.

Petroleum consumption in January dropped 5.7 percent from a year ago to 18.026 million barrels per day.

"While demand for all major refined products declined, the overall dip was driven in significant part by a nearly 27 percent reduction in deliveries of high-sulfur distillate fuel, which is used in home heating," API said in a statement.

"The slide in heating fuel demand reflects January's relatively warm temperatures," API said.

API's demand figure for January is mostly in line with the U.S. Energy Information Administration's preliminary estimate of fuel consumption at 18.099 million bpd for the month. The EIA issues its revised January demand number at the end of March.

Demand for gasoline fell 0.2 percent to 8.398 million bpd in January, an nine-year low for the month.

During the same period, distillate demand was down 1.4 percent to 3.914 million bpd, while jet fuel consumption fell 0.2 percent to 1.353 million bpd.

Total imports in January accounted for 56 percent of U.S. oil demand, down from 61.4 percent a year earlier.

U.S. DELIVERIES, IMPORTS, PRODUCTION

(million bpd)

Jan 2012 Dec 2011 Jan 2011 Yr Ago

Pct Change DELIVERIES Gasoline 8.398 8.531 8.412 -0.2 Kerosene/jet 1.353 1.482 1.355 -0.2 Distillate 3.914 3.972 3.968 -1.4 Deliveries 18.026 18.565 19.121 -5.7 Exports 3.050 3.550 2.687 13.5 Total 21.076 22.115 21.809 -3.4

IMPORTS Crude oil 8.498 8.738 9.069 -6.3 Oil products 1.604 1.625 2.680 -40.2 Total 10.102 10.363 11.749 -14.0

PRODUCTION Crude 5.690 5.534 5.483 3.8 Gasoline 8.920 8.755 8.671 2.9 Distillate 4.593 4.923 4.305 6.7 Kerosene/jet 1.441 1.502 1.362 5.8