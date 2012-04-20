WASHINGTON, April 20 U.S. crude oil demand continued to fall in March, while gasoline consumption rose for the second month in a row, the American Petroleum Institute said on Friday.

Petroleum consumption in March dropped 1.3 percent from a year ago to 18.994 million barrels per day, while gasoline use climbed 3 percent to 9.008 million bpd for the month. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Alden Bentley)