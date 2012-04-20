UPDATE 1-Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 bln barrels, oil minister says
BAGHDAD, Feb 19 Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
WASHINGTON, April 20 U.S. crude oil demand continued to fall in March, while gasoline consumption rose for the second month in a row, the American Petroleum Institute said on Friday.
Petroleum consumption in March dropped 1.3 percent from a year ago to 18.994 million barrels per day, while gasoline use climbed 3 percent to 9.008 million bpd for the month. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Alden Bentley)
* Hopes Trump might review sanctions on Mugabe, inner circle (Adds comment on sanctions, Clinton)
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.