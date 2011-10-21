* Oil demand rises on strong manufacturing

* API's Sept demand figure higher than EIA

* Gasoline output at record high for year to date (Adds table)

By Timothy Gardner

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 U.S. crude oil and distillate demand rose in September compared to the same month last year on modest growth in the manufacturing sector, the American Petroleum Institute said on Friday.

Petroleum consumption in September rose 2.5 percent to 19.929 million barrels per day, bolstered by rising distillate fuel use.

"The more robust growth in distillate demand reflects somewhat better news in the manufacturing and industrial sectors of our economy," API chief economist John Felmy said.

API's demand figure for September is higher than the U.S. Energy Information Administration's preliminary estimate of fuel consumption at 18.972 million bpd for the month. The EIA issues its revised September demand number at the end of November.

Demand for gasoline rose 0.3 percent to 9.144 million bpd in September. "The edging up of gasoline demand is consistent with the slightly improving consumer confidence numbers we've seen," Felmy said.

Over the same period, distillate fuel demand, which includes heating oil and diesel fuel, soared 9.3 percent to 4.249 million bpd.

Jet fuel demand in September climbed 3.6 percent to 1.509 million bpd, while residual fuel use fell 20.9 percent to 406,000 bpd.

On the supply side, U.S. monthly crude oil production declined 5.4 percent to 5.349 million bpd from a year ago, but was up 1.2 percent on a year-to-date basis. Gasoline output rose 3 percent from a year earlier to 9.421 million bpd and hit a record high year-to-date.

Crude oil and petroleum product imports averaged 10.654 million bpd, down 9.9 percent from a year ago.

Total imports in September accounted for 53.5 percent of U.S. oil demand, down from 60.8 percent a year earlier. Canadian imports of crude oil showed a 9.9 percent jump from last year.

The following summarizes key data from the API's monthly report:

U.S. DELIVERIES, IMPORTS, PRODUCTION

(million bpd)

Sep Aug Sep Year Ago Jan-Sep YTD Pct

Sep Aug Sep Year Ago Jan-Sep YTD Pct

2011 2011 2010 Pct Change 2011 Change DELIVERIES Gasoline 9.144 9.133 9.112 0.3 8.902 -1.3 RFG 3.044 3.062 3.047 -0.1 3.038 -1.6 Kerosene/jet 1.509 1.543 1.457 3.6 1.448 0.5 Distillate 4.249 4.245 3.886 9.3 3.916 4.3 Residual 0.406 0.457 0.513 -20.9 0.501 -7.1 Other oils 4.697 4.329 4.412 6.5 4.387 0.2 Deliveries 19.929 19.728 19.439 2.5 19.156 0.0 Exports 2.791 2.458 2.345 2.5 2.694 18.3 Total 22.720 22.186 21.783 4.3 21.850 2.0 IMPORTS Crude oil 9.020 9.370 9.229 -2.3 8.984 -5.1 Oil products 1.634 1.629 2.594 -37.0 2.305 -11.8 Total 10.654 10.999 11.823 -9.9 11.289 -6.6 PRODUCTION Crude 5.349 5.140 5.652 -5.4 5.516 1.2 Gasoline 9.421 9.480 9.143 3.0 9.135 1.2 Distillate 4.429 4.720 4.341 2.0 4.403 6.6 Kerosene/jet 1.539 1.569 1.404 9.6 1.480 3.4 Residual 0.530 0.586 0.588 -9.9 0.547 -7.6