By Diane Bartz and Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON Jan 15 Apple Inc will
refund consumers at least $32.5 million to settle a longstanding
complaint that the technology company billed U.S. consumers for
charges incurred by children through mobile apps without their
parents' consent.
Under the terms of the settlement, announced on Wednesday by
the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, Apple also will be required
to change its billing practices to ensure it obtains consent
from parents before charging for such in-app spending.
"Whether you're doing business in the mobile arena or the
mall down the street, fundamental consumer protections apply,"
said FTC Chairwoman Edith Ramirez. "You cannot charge consumers
for purchases they did not authorize."
She estimated that children spent millions of dollars
without their parents' knowledge, with one mother telling the
agency that her daughter spent $2,600 while playing the game
"Tap Pet Hotel."
Ramirez said the commission had received "tens of thousands
of complaints" from consumers over the unauthorized purchases
through apps such as Dragon Story and Tiny Zoo Friends.
In a memo to employees, Apple CEO Tim Cook referred to a
class action settlement reached in June which required the
company to pay around $100 million to parents whose children
made unauthorized purchases.
"It doesn't feel right for the FTC to sue over a case that
had already been settled. To us, it smacked of double jeopardy,"
Cook wrote. "However, the consent decree the FTC proposed does
not require us to do anything we weren't already going to do, so
we decided to accept it rather than take on a long and
distracting legal fight."
The FTC complaint alleges that Apple does not inform account
holders that entering their password in the company's App Store
opens a 15-minute window in which children can incur unlimited
charges with no further action from the account holder
While the refunds will be available for purchases through
apps aimed at children, all Apple apps will get new disclosures,
the wording of which has not yet been finalized.
"To be clear, the issue is not that Apple opens a 15-minute
window for in-app purchases," Ramirez said. "What we challenge
is the fact that Apple does not inform users of the existence of
the window. When parents enter a password, they do not know the
full scope of charges they could incur."
Apple shares showed little response to the news and in
midafternoon trading were up 2.1 percent at $558.03, holding
onto gains posted earlier.
"Protecting children has been a top priority for the App
Store from the very beginning, and Apple is proud to have set
the gold standard for online stores by making the App Store a
safe place for customers of all ages," said Apple spokesman
Steve Dowling.
The ccmmission vote to accept the consent agreement package
was 3-1, with Commissioner Joshua Wright, a Republican, voting
no. In a statement, Wright argued that the FTC failed to show
that the "extremely small" group of consumers who were injured
justified a finding that Apple was unfair.