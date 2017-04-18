STOCKHOLM, April 18 Deliveries of the six biggest categories of white goods (AHAM 6) in the United States rose 0.6 percent year-on-year in March, data from industry body Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM) showed late on Monday.

Shipments in the country, a major market for companies such as Swedish home appliances maker Electrolux, were up 2.5 percent in the year through March. (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Simon Johnson)