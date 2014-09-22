NEW YORK, Sept 22 In a first-of-its-kind case, a
U.S. jury on Monday said Arab Bank Plc provided
material support to Hamas, and must therefore compensate the
victims of two dozen attacks the Islamic militant group
allegedly carried out in Israel and the Palestinian territories.
The judgment, which followed a closely watched six-week
trial in Brooklyn federal court, came in what lawyers said was
the first terrorism financing civil case to reach trial in the
United States.
Nearly 300 Americans who were either victims or related to
victims of the attacks had sued Arab Bank.
They accused the Jordan-based bank of knowingly maintaining
accounts for Hamas operatives, and financing millions in
payments for the families of suicide bombers and those
imprisoned or injured during a Palestinian uprising that began
in 2000.
(Reporting by Bernard Vaughan and Joseph Ax; Writing by Joseph
Ax; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)