By Steve Quinn
| JUNEAU, Alaska
JUNEAU, Alaska Jan 22 A federal appeals court
ruled Wednesday that the U.S. Interior Department wrongly
awarded offshore oil leases in the Chukchi Sea near Alaska in
2008 without considering the full range of environmental risks
posed by drilling in the Arctic.
A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
sent the on-going dispute - pitting environmental groups and
Native Alaska tribes against the federal government and energy
companies - back to U.S. District in Anchorage, Alaska.
It was not immediately clear what the decision would mean
for the oil company Royal Dutch Shell Plc and its
plans, revealed in December, to resume exploratory drilling this
coming summer in the Chukchi.
Shell is the major lease holder from the sale six years ago.
Company spokeswoman Megan Baldino said in an email statement:
"We are reviewing the opinion."
A spokeswoman for the Interior Department declined to
comment, saying the agency does not discuss pending legal
matters.
But the plaintiffs' Juneau-based attorney, Mike LeVine,
said, "It's unlikely that the government could authorize
drilling activities on leases the court says were improperly
awarded."
The 9th Circuit ruled that the Interior Department leases in
question, opening nearly 30 million acres (12 million hectares)
of the sea floor to energy drilling, were based on a flawed
estimate of 1 billion barrels of economically recoverable oil
for the scope of production.
The appeals court called that estimate "arbitrary and
capricious," before sending it back to U.S. District Judge Ralph
Beistline for additional review.
The court ruled that under the National Environmental Policy
Act, the government must "base its analysis on the full range of
likely production if oil production were to occur. It did not do
so here."
The last Chukchi lease sale by the government in 2008 drew a
record $2.66 billion in bids, with nearly $2 billion of that
from Shell. The balance was paid by ConocoPhillips and
Statoil.
Environmental and tribal groups challenging the leases
contend they should never have been granted six years ago
because the federal government failed to consider the full scale
of the project and associated risks.
LeVine said Wednesday's decision supports that argument.
"This tells me that the time has come for the federal
government to stop trying to provide justification for a poor
decision that was made in 2008," LeVine said.
Shell commenced preliminary drilling on one Chukchi well in
2012 - marking only the sixth well ever drilled in the area -
but after experiencing equipment failures and accidents, the
company declined to drill there again last year.
In one high-profile mishap of January 2013, Shell's drill
ship Kulluck ran aground while being towed south after
completing its work off Alaska.
The company said in December that it was planning to deploy
an upgraded drilling vessel to the Chukchi, while keeping a
newly contracted backup drill ship ready if needed. Exploratory
drilling operations were set to be carried out from July through
October of 2014.
U.S. Alaska Senator Mark Begich, a Democrat who backed Shell
in its bid for drilling permits, said he believes the company
will still have a drilling season this year.
"The Arctic has already been and will continue to be
subjected to unprecedented safety standards, and today's
announcement does not delay the important progress we have
made," he said in a prepared statement.