WASHINGTON Aug 22 The United States on
Wednesday defended restrictions on imports of beef and lemons
from Argentina after the South American country said it planned
to challenge the measures at the World Trade Organization.
The defense came amid escalating tensions over Argentina's
trade policies.
On Tuesday, the United States and Japan challenged Argentine
government regulations that require prior approval of nearly all
foreign purchases as a violation of WTO rules.
Argentina's Foreign Ministry did not comment directly on the
U.S. and Japanese complaints but said it would file a complaint
at the WTO over Washington's policies that hamper lemon and
fresh beef imports.
"The United States is surprised and disappointed at
Argentina's reaction," USTR spokeswoman Nkenge Harmon said.
"It appears to be part of a disturbing trend in which
countries engaged in actions that are inconsistent with their
WTO obligations retaliate with counter complaints rather than
fix the underlying problem raised in the complaint," she added.