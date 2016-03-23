Panama inflation cools in March on fall in transport prices
PANAMA CITY, April 12 Annual inflation in Panama cooled in March compared with February, as prices for transportation, food and beverages slid, official data showed on Wednesday.
BUENOS AIRES, March 23 U.S. President Barack Obama discussed Brazil's political crisis in a bi-lateral meeting with neighboring Argentina's President Mauricio Macri in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, saying he hoped it could be effectively resolved.
"Their democracy is sufficiently mature, their systems of laws and structures I think are strong enough that this will get resolved in a way that allows Brazil ultimately to prosper and be the significant world leader that it is," Obama said. (Reporting by Jeff Mason, writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by David Gregorio)
April 12 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc withdrew its application to the Federal Reserve to boost its ownership stake in Wells Fargo & Co above 10 percent, and is instead selling 9 million shares to keep it below that threshold.