(Adds details on case, reaction from both sides)
By Paul Ingram
TUCSON, Ariz., March 31 A federal judge on
Monday rejected a request by Planned Parenthood and a private
women's health clinic to block new Arizona regulations that
would limit the use of abortion-inducing drugs.
The regulations, which go into effect on Tuesday, would
require any medicine used to induce an abortion to be
administered strictly according to protocols issued by the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration and instructions on the label.
The FDA has approved RU-486, the so-called "abortion pill,"
for use within seven weeks' gestation. Doctors who have
prescribed it later than that have made an off-label use which
is not allowed under Arizona's law.
At issue in the case is a physician's discretion to go
"off-label" and use the drug as the doctor believes would be
best for a woman seeking to end her pregnancy.
Planned Parenthood and the Tucson Women's Center sued to
overturn the rules and sought a temporary restraining order to
stop them from going into effect while the lawsuit was being
litigated.
They argued that the regulations could force women to travel
to other states to get an abortion or prevent them from getting
the procedure altogether.
David Brown, an attorney for the Center for Reproductive
Rights, said he was disappointed with a ruling he said would
further cut into a woman's constitutional rights and access to
safe, high-quality reproductive health care based on where they
live.
"This law serves no purpose other than to prevent Arizona
women from using a safe alternative to surgical abortion and
force their doctors to follow an outdated, riskier, and less
effective method," Brown said in a statement. "This is what
happens when politicians, not doctors, practice medicine."
The rules were part of a package of items included in
legislation signed into law by Arizona Republican Governor Jan
Brewer in 2012, in what has been a continuing effort to seek
ways to limit abortions in the southwestern state.
A provision at the heart of the law, banning abortions from
20 weeks gestation except in medical emergencies, was struck
down last year by a federal court, but the drug provision
remains intact.
Cathi Herrod, president of the conservative Center for
Arizona Policy, called Monday's ruling a "victory for anyone who
cares about the well-being of women."
"When Planned Parenthood loses, women win," Herrod said.
In rejecting the request for a temporary restraining order,
U.S. District Judge David Bury said that they had not raised
serious questions going to the merits of the case.
In Arizona, the latest figures show that 32 percent of the
13,340 abortions performed in 2012 were non-surgical - all but a
small percentage using RU-486, or mifepristone.
