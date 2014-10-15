(Adds more details from ruling; edits)
By Daniel Wallis
Oct 15 A federal appeals court struck down an
Arizona law on Wednesday that denied bail to some immigrants who
are in the United States illegally and charged with serious
felonies, saying it violated constitutional due process
protections.
In a review, an 11-member panel of the San Francisco-based
9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a lower court
decision and agreed with a couple who filed a class action
complaint in 2008 against defendants including Maricopa County
and its controversial sheriff, Joe Arpaio.
They were challenging a ballot measure that passed with
overwhelming support from Arizona voters two years earlier and
amended the state's constitution to deny bail for certain felony
offenses if the person charged is in the country illegally.
But the 9th Circuit said the move was unconstitutional since
it did not address an acute problem, was not limited to a
specific category of very serious offenses and did not consider
the individual factors needed to determine if a suspect is an
unmanageable flight risk.
Writing for the majority, Judge Raymond Fisher said the U.S.
Constitution protects every person within the nation's borders
from deprivation of life, liberty or property without due
process of law.
Most states that prohibit bail at all do so only for capital
offenses or for other very serious crimes, he said, and other
than Arizona, only Missouri singles out undocumented immigrants
for the categorical denial of bail.
"There is no evidence that undocumented status correlates
closely with unmanageable flight risk," Fisher wrote.
The defendants speculate that undocumented immigrants pose a
greater flight risk, he added. "But this assumption ignores
those undocumented immigrants who do have strong ties to their
community or do not have a home abroad."
Even if some undocumented immigrants do pose an unmanageable
flight risk, the judge wrote, Arizona's amendment "plainly is
not carefully limited because it employs an overbroad,
irrebuttable presumption rather than an individualized hearing"
to determine each suspect's case.
Judge Jacqueline Nguyen concurred, saying she believed
Arizona's amendment was drafted on purpose to punish
undocumented immigrants for their illegal status.
"Intentionally meting out pretrial punishment for charged
but unproven crimes, or the nonexistent crime of being 'in this
country illegally,' is without question, a violation of due
process principles," Nguyen wrote.
(Reporting by Daniel Wallis in Denver; Editing by Eric Walsh)