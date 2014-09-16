Sept 16 Nearly 40 empty train cars derailed in southern Arizona late on Monday but no one was hurt, a spokesman for Union Pacific said.

The three-locomotive train was hauling 107 cars to Los Angeles from Houston when the accident happened near Picacho Peak in Pinal County, spokesman Mark Davis said by email on Tuesday. The cause of the derailment is under investigation, Davis added.

Thirty-nine rail cars carrying empty ocean-going containers were derailed, Davis said.

"Crews will be working through the day to clear the rail cars ... and repair any track that was damaged as the result of the derailment," he said.

He said the work should be completed on Tuesday, but there was no estimate yet on when the line will reopen. (Reporting by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Will Dunham)