Sept 16 Nearly 40 empty train cars derailed in
southern Arizona late on Monday but no one was hurt, a spokesman
for Union Pacific said.
The three-locomotive train was hauling 107 cars to Los
Angeles from Houston when the accident happened near Picacho
Peak in Pinal County, spokesman Mark Davis said by email on
Tuesday.
The cause of the derailment is under investigation, Davis
added.
Thirty-nine rail cars carrying empty ocean-going containers
were derailed, Davis said.
"Crews continue to work to remove the rail cars that
derailed from the track and are beginning to replace track that
was damaged as the result of the derailment," he said.
One track will have 80 feet of track replaced and will be
open for train traffic by 5 p.m. PDT, he added.
The other needs about 1,000 feet of track replacing, and is
expected to be open to trains by noon on Wednesday.
An average of 40 trains a day operate over this section of
track, Davis said.
(Reporting by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Will Dunham and Sandra
Maler)