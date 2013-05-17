PHOENIX May 16 A U.S. federal judge refused on Thursday to block Arizona's Republican Governor Jan Brewer from denying driver's licenses to young immigrants granted temporary legal status by the federal government.

Civil rights groups filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Phoenix in November against Brewer and two state transportation department officials on behalf of five Mexican immigrants who qualify for deferred deportation status under a program pushed by President Barack Obama.

The suit challenged the legality of an order issued by Brewer in August that denied the young migrants licenses, arguing that the federal deferred action program did not give them lawful status or entitle them to public benefits.

Judge David G. Campbell ruled that while the young immigrants appeared likely to prevail in their argument against the driver's license policy on equal-protection grounds, they had not proved they would suffer irreparable injury as the case proceeds.

An attorney for Brewer, who has long clashed with the Obama administration on immigration issues, had sought to have the lawsuit dismissed. Campbell tossed one claim, but another survives. (Reporting by Tim Gaynor; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Philip Barbara)