PHOENIX Dec 3 A man removed from a US Airways
Express flight in Phoenix over the weekend because he was
suspected of having tuberculosis has tested negative for the
contagious disease, health officials said on Tuesday.
The unidentified man was removed from a flight from Austin,
Texas, on Saturday during the busy Thanksgiving holiday weekend,
after an alert from the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention.
"All of our preliminary tests have come back negative, and
after discussions with the CDC it was decided that this man
should be allowed to fly," Jeanene Fowler, spokeswoman for the
Maricopa County Department of Public Health told Reuters by
telephone.
The health scare began after the CDC contacted the
Transportation Security Administration when the flight was
already in the air, informing them that the passenger was on a
"do not board" list. The list is intended to prevent people who
are contagious from boarding commercial aircraft.
Firefighters and paramedics met the flight - with 70
passengers and four crew members on board - shortly after it
landed in Phoenix, and removed the man.
Some passengers reported that a firefighter announced over
the intercom that everyone on board had been exposed to
tuberculosis and should see their doctors immediately, according
to news reports.
But Arizona public health officials said passengers would
not be deemed at significant risk even if they had been exposed
to someone with active tuberculosis during a flight of fewer
than eight hours duration.
Rebecca Sunenshine, medical director for disease control at
the Maricopa County Department of Public Health, said the flight
was only four hours long, and noted the passenger was not
coughing, which would have further reduced the likelihood of any
possible contagion.
Sunenshine said passengers did not need to seek testing for
the disease.
Fowler said she did not know why the passenger, who she
believed had continued his journey by air, was placed on the
CDC's do not board list. A call to the CDC was not immediately
returned on Tuesday.
