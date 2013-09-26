PHOENIX, Sept 26 A dangerous flesh-eating
narcotic known as "Krokodil," or crocodile, in Russia where it
emerged more than a decade ago may have made its first
appearance in the United States, medical experts in Arizona said
on Thursday.
Toxicologists at the Banner Good Samaritan Poison and Drug
Information Center in Phoenix say they have been consulted on a
"handful of cases" of patients suspected of abusing Krokodil,
so-called for the scaly and green appearance of sores that form
on the user's skin.
Abuse of the home-made narcotic was first reported in middle
and eastern Siberia in 2002, but has since spread throughout
Russia and the neighboring former Soviet republics, according to
medical reports. The new suspected cases, if confirmed, would be
among the first recorded in the United States.
The cheap and highly addictive opiate is typically prepared
in an injectable form by cooking up codeine with caustic
chemicals including hydrochloric acid and turpentine, which rot
the flesh, leaving bone and muscle tissue exposed, doctors say.
Banner Health said its toxicologists have consulted with
doctors caring for a "handful" of critically ill patients in the
Phoenix area who are suspected of having used Krokodil.
Dr. Frank LoVecchio, co-medical director at Banner Good
Samaritan Poison and Drug Information Center, said he believes
the cases are "among the first" to be reported in the United
States.
"What we read about in Russia ... is that it is very, very
addictive, much in the same way heroin is addictive .... but it
is much, much cheaper. You get much more bang for your buck,"
LoVecchio told Reuters.
"What is catastrophic is what happens to your skin. What is
catastrophic is what happens to the insides of you. It dissolves
people's fat and dissolves people's muscle tissue," LoVecchio
said.
While the Poison Center has not confirmed the abuse of
Krokodil in the cases, toxicologists are concerned because they
say this is often the way they first hear that a drug is being
used in the area.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration does not include
Krokodil among its online list of drugs of abuse, which includes
cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana.
A request for comment on the suspected emergence of Krokodil
in Arizona made to the DEA's field office in Phoenix was not
returned on Thursday.
