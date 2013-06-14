By David Schwartz
PHOENIX, June 13 A divided Arizona Senate passed
a key piece of President Barack Obama's Medicaid expansion
agenda on Thursday, handing Republican Governor Jan Brewer a
policy victory over fierce opposition from conservatives in her
party.
By an 18-11 vote, the Senate approved the bill with the
backing of a bipartisan coalition of lawmakers that will add
hundreds of thousands of the state's poorest residents to the
Medicaid healthcare rolls, but was opposed by conservative
Republicans.
The state House of Representatives approved the same measure
by a 33-27 vote early on Thursday after a marathon debate.
Brewer, who has been a feisty opponent of the Obama
administration over its immigration policies, said the addition
of $1.6 billion in federal funds for the Affordable Care Act
expansion was the right move. She is expected to sign the
legislation.
"By joining me in extending health coverage to hundreds of
thousands of Arizonans, legislators of my own party have come
under sharp criticism in some quarters," Brewer said in a
statement. "But I also know this in my heart: The great majority
of Arizonans stand with us," she added.
She thanked lawmakers who pulled together to approve the
bill, saying they acted with "courage and conviction" - an
apparent reference to the moderate Republicans who broke party
ranks to support the act slammed by conservatives as
"Obamacare."
But critics said the legislation could be a costly mistake
if the federal funds run dry.
"I think that Obamacare is the biggest mistake that we've
made in our country," said Republican State Senator Kelli Ward,
who voted against the bill. "And bringing it into Arizona is the
biggest mistake that we're going to make."
Brewer, a staunch conservative in this desert southwestern
state, has said Arizona had no choice but to agree to provide
care to 300,000 poor and disabled residents through the
federal-state program.
She said the decision would also protect rural and other
hospitals from being jeopardized by the rising costs of paying
for uninsured patients, inject $2 billion into the state's
economy and create thousands of jobs.
But she added that any plan would include a "circuit
breaker," that would call an automatic halt to the expansion if
the federal reimbursements decrease.
Under the Affordable Care Act, the federal government agreed
to increase Medicaid eligibility and cover 100 percent of the
costs for three years, after which coverage would be reduced to
90 percent.
Last June, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld Obama's healthcare
overhaul but allowed states to opt out of a provision expanding
the Medicaid program.
If signed into law Arizona would become the 24th state
moving forward to participate in the Medicaid expansion,
according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, a California-based
nonprofit that tracks the issue. Twenty states are not
participating with the balance undetermined, the group said.
Brewer became a leading Obama administration antagonist when
she signed Arizona's tough crackdown on illegal immigration in
2010. One of its key provisions, one that allowed police to
question those they stopped and suspected were in the country
illegally about their immigration status, was upheld by the U.S.
Supreme Court.
