Italian fashion group Valentino not expected to list in 2017 - source
MILAN, March 15 Italian fashion house Valentino is not expected to launch its long-awaited listing this year, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
PHOENIX May 22 An Arizona woman accused of leaving her two young children in a hot car while she went to a job interview will be allowed to visit them while she awaits trial on child abuse charges, a judge ruled on Thursday, according to her lawyer.
Shanesha Taylor, 35, whose tearful jail mugshot attracted nationwide attention to her case and about $115,000 in Internet donations, will be allowed supervised visits with her two sons as she awaits trial on two felony child abuse charges, attorney Benjamin Taylor said.
"She is very happy that our request was granted," said Benjamin Taylor, no relation to his client. "She really misses her children and can't wait to see them."
Shanesha Taylor was arrested in March after police discovered her children, aged 6 months and 2 years, alone in a parked car. The temperature inside exceeded 100 Fahrenheit (38 Celsius).
Police said the children were buckled in their seat belts in the backseat of the vehicle, sweating profusely and in apparent distress while the mother was interviewing for a job with an insurance company.
Taylor pleaded not guilty in April. Her trial was set for Sept. 4 on Thursday.
Taylor's case attracted widespread media attention, focused on the mugshot that captured her with tears streaming down her face. A New Jersey woman was so moved that she started an online effort to raise money to help Taylor pay her bills. (Reporting by David Schwartz; Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Mohammad Zargham)
MILAN, March 15 Italian fashion house Valentino is not expected to launch its long-awaited listing this year, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
* CEO-designate Strobl says the time in which we paid no dividend is nearing an end
COPENHAGEN, March 15 Iceland's central bank kept its key deposit interest rate unchanged at 5.0 percent on Wednesday, a day after lifting capital controls that had been in place since the country's financial meltdown almost a decade ago.