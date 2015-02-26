PHOENIX Feb 26 Authorities are investigating an
"act of vandalism" in Phoenix that knocked out telephone and
Internet service for several hours and affected emergency calls,
police said on Thursday.
Officers are trying to determine who cut through a pipe
containing a fiber-optic cable on the outskirts of the city,
leading to the outage on Wednesday, which hit northern Phoenix
and large parts of the north of Arizona.
"Our investigators are working diligently right now trying
to find out who may have done this and why," said Officer James
Holmes, a Phoenix police spokesman. "We're hoping the public may
have seen someone in the area at the time of the incident."
The four-inch-thick pipe, which carries a CenturyLink
cable, was found sliced through in an area where it is
exposed to the elements as it crosses a desert wash about a
quarter of a mile from a residential area, Holmes said.
Police said the investigation is in its early stages, but
that the pipe may have been vandalized by thieves looking to
steal metal.
Authorities said the pipe was cut at about noon on
Wednesday, prompting almost immediate complaints from customers
of outages.
CenturyLink spokesman Alex Juarez said Internet, television
and cellular services were affected, but customers were able to
make local calls. Emergency 911 calls were rerouted.
In a statement, he said most of the company's customers in
northern Arizona were affected. He declined to elaborate on how
many people were affected.
He said service began to return about six hours later and
was fully restored by 3 a.m. on Thursday.
