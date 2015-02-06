PHOENIX Feb 6 Controversial Arizona lawman Joe
Arpaio is spending $1 million to buy 700 body cameras for
sheriff's deputies as part of a court ruling that found his
office racially profiled Latino drivers, the company selling the
cameras said on Friday.
The devices, which will be worn by officers to record their
actions in the field, are due to be delivered to the Maricopa
County Sheriff's Office by early March under an agreement with
Scottsdale, Arizona-based TASER International Inc.
TASER spokesman Steve Tuttle said the AXON Flex cameras
would amount to "legal body armor" for deputies. "It will be
there to protect them when they are doing their jobs," he said.
The use of body cameras was among the requirements issued by
U.S. District Court Judge Murray Snow in an order that stemmed
from a 2007 racial profiling lawsuit brought on behalf of
Latinos pulled over during traffic stops.
Following a trial, Snow found that Arpaio's deputies did
engage in racial profiling and unreasonably detained drivers
during operations.
Arpaio, an 82-year-old lawman who bills himself as
"America's toughest sheriff," rejects the findings and has
appealed the ruling to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
The sheriff had initially planned for his officers to use
vehicle-mounted cameras, but later agreed with plaintiffs that
they would use smaller, mobile body devices that can be fixed to
lapels, hats, eyewear or motorcycle helmets.
Tuttle said the initial cost of the cameras was more than $1
million, and that the overall cost of the deal to taxpayers over
five years would be $4.3 million.
He said the company was providing free storage of the
recordings made by the cameras, as well as free upgrades to the
hardware every two-and-a-half-years.
In a statement, Arpaio said the cameras "will be a welcomed
addition to my office and our fight against crime."
The embattled sheriff, who was first elected in 1992 and
told supporters last week that he will run for a seventh term,
has triggered controversy for his tough stance on illegal
immigration.
Snow is considering holding civil contempt proceedings
against Arpaio and his office in April for violating the court's
orders.
(Reporting by David Schwartz; Editing by Daniel Wallis and
Mohammad Zargham)