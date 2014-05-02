PHOENIX May 1 The top official at a Phoenix
veterans hospital was placed on indefinite leave on Thursday
amid allegations that delayed care may have led to the deaths of
as many as 40 veterans, the head of U.S. veterans affairs said.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs Eric Shinseki said in a
statement that director Sharon Helman was put on administrative
leave "until further notice" in light of an independent probe
into any wrongdoing now being conducted by the agency's
inspector general's office.
(Reporting by David Schwartz; Writing by Cynthia Johnston;
Editing by Dan Whitcomb)