(Adds comment from secretary of Veterans Affairs, background,
byline)
By David Schwartz
PHOENIX May 1 The top official at a Phoenix
veterans hospital was placed on indefinite leave on Thursday
while regulators probe whistleblowers' claims that delayed care
may have led to the deaths of as many as 40 veterans, the head
of U.S. veterans affairs said.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs Eric Shinseki said in a
statement that Director Sharon Helman was put on administrative
leave "until further notice" pending a "thorough" review by the
agency's inspector general's office.
Also put on leave were associate director Lance Robinson and
a third individual whose name and position were not disclosed,
the Department of Veterans Affairs said.
"It is important to allow an independent, objective review
to proceed," Shinseki said. "These allegations, if true, are
absolutely unacceptable and if the inspector general's
investigation substantiates these claims, swift and appropriate
action will be taken."
Helman and Robinson could not be reached for comment.
Allegations into problems at the busy central Phoenix
hospital have surfaced in recent weeks, with claims that as many
as 40 veterans may have died while waiting for medical
appointments at the facility.
The Arizona Republic, which has investigated complaints of
delayed care at the Phoenix VA Health Care System, reported
earlier this month that U.S. Representative Jeff Miller,
chairman of the House Committee on Veterans Affairs, had
disclosed at a committee meeting that up to 40 veterans might
have died due to delayed care at the busy facility.
Miller has asked the Department of Veterans Affairs to issue
a preservation order to safeguard all documents at the Phoenix
facility to allow his committee and the VA inspector general to
fully investigate the matter.
Whistleblowers, including retired physician Sam Foote, also
allege there was a secret list kept to mask the delayed care.
"The scheme was deliberately put in place to avoid the VA's
own internal rules," Foote told CNN this week. "They developed
the secret waiting list."
Shinseki said he takes the allegations very seriously. He
gave no timetable for when the investigation would be completed.
Three Arizona congressmen this week called for Helman and
top hospital administrators to resign in the face of the
allegations. The state's two U.S. senators also have been vocal
about potential problems at the facility.
Arizona Senator John McCain, a military veteran and the
state's senior senator, said in a message on Twitter that the
hospital's move was "appropriate."
(Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Richard Chang and Ken
Wills)