(Adds comment from Wal-Mart Stores)
By Jon Herskovitz
March 27 The Arkansas Senate overwhelmingly
approved on Friday a Republican-backed bill whose authors say is
intended to protect religious freedoms but critics contend could
allow businesses to refuse service to gay people.
The Republican governor of Indiana signed into law a similar
"religious freedom" bill on Thursday, prompting protests from
human rights groups and criticism from some business leaders.
The bill advancing in the Republican-led Arkansas
legislature says "governments should not substantially burden
the free exercise of religion without compelling justification."
Supporters say a business should not be forced to, for
example, cater a same-sex wedding if doing so would violate the
religious beliefs of the owner.
Two of the most powerful companies in the United States,
retailer Wal-Mart Stores Inc, which has its home office in
Arkansas, and technology giant Apple Inc came out against the
measure.
"We feel this legislation is counter to this core basic
belief and sends the wrong message about Arkansas, as well as
the diverse environment which exists in the state," a Walmart
spokesman said in a statement.
Apple CEO Tim Cook, referring to the measures in the two
states, said in a tweet: "Apple is open for everyone. We are
deeply disappointed in Indiana's new law and calling on Arkansas
Gov. to veto the similar HB1228."
The measure passed the Arkansas House in February by a
comfortable margin and now goes back to it for consideration of
amendments in the Senate version. Governor Asa Hutchinson, a
Republican, has said he would sign the measure into law.
A U.S. judge last year struck down the state's ban on
same-sex marriage but the decision has been put on hold pending
appeals.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz and Steve Barnes; Editing by
Sandra Maler)