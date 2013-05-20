LITTLE ROCK, Ark. May 20 Arkansas' state treasurer was charged with extortion on Monday following a weekend arrest on accusations that she took repeated cash payments for state bond business, including money delivered in a pie box, and calls mounted for her resignation.

Treasurer Martha Shoffner, a Democrat, was accused of accepting multiple $6,000 payments, including a pie box filled with cash on Saturday from a bond broker working with the FBI, which secretly recorded the transaction, federal officials said.

The broker, who was given immunity from prosecution in exchange for cooperating with authorities, made at least six payments totaling $36,000 to Shoffner in return for state bond business, a Federal Bureau of Investigation agent said in an affidavit attached to the complaint. The payments were made in six month intervals, it said.

Shoffner, 68, also received about $6,700 in campaign cash contributions that went unreported, the affidavit said.

Federal agents arrested Shoffner on Saturday at her house in Newport, Arkansas, locating the $6,000 cash delivered on Saturday and later hidden in a cigarette pack, the affidavit said. She was released on her own recognizance on Monday after an initial court appearance.

The case came to light in January 2012 after a treasurer's office employee told the FBI that Shoffner was using one bond broker over others and was not following the office's historical practices, the affidavit said.

Shoffner told reporters she had no plans to resign, and her attorney, Chuck Banks, said she would plead not guilty. Shoffner was elected to a second term as Treasurer in 2010.

Arkansas Governor Mike Beebe, a Democrat, called the allegations shocking and called for Shoffner's resignation.

"It would be very hard in my opinion for that office to properly function under her continued leadership," Beebe said.

The Republican-controlled state legislature could vote to impeach Shoffner if she does not resign, and the governor could also take steps to remove her from office under the state constitution.

On Monday, 22 freshmen Democratic legislators called for her to resign, as did the Arkansas attorney general and the chairmen of both the state Republican and Democratic parties.

Shoffner's state office was also investigated last year by the state, and a legislative auditing committee voted to refer an audit of her office to state and federal authorities. She faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted on the extortion charges. (Editing by David Bailey, Cynthia Johnston and Tim Dobbyn)