WASHINGTON, Sept 17 The U.S. Air Force plans to
pick a single U.S. industry team to build a new long-range
bomber next year, the Pentagon's chief weapons buyer said on
Wednesday.
"The intention is to down-select to one," Defense
Undersecretary Frank Kendall told reporters after a speech at
the annual Air Force Association conference.
He said the Air Force expected to make a decision sometime
next year about which company or team would build the new bomber
but did not provide any specific timetable.
The Air Force has been unusually tight-lipped about the
bomber program, saying only that it plans to buy as many as 100
new bombers for no more than $550 million each. U.S. arms makers
have been working on classified contracts preparing for the new
program for several years, but few details have emerged.
The Air Force said on July 10 it had released a formal
request for proposals for the bomber and planned to select a
winner in the spring of 2015. It provided no details, and
declined even to say when the bids were due.
Chris Chadwick, president and chief executive of Boeing Co's
$33 billion Defense, Space and Security division, told
the conference on Wednesday that his company was working closely
on its bid with Lockheed Martin Corp, the Pentagon's
biggest supplier.
Northrop Grumman Corp, maker of the B-2 stealth
bomber, also plans to compete.
Chadwick said Boeing decided to team up with Lockheed so the
two companies could benefit from various technologies developed
for other weapons programs and avoid "reinventing" things that
had already been accomplished.
"We couldn't be more pleased with our partnership," Chadwick
told the conference. "It really adds a different and better
value proposition."
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)