June 29 The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency has
unanimously recommended filing formal doping charges against
U.S. cycling champ Lance Armstrong, the agency said in a
statement on Friday.
Armstrong, who has won seven Tour De France cycling titles,
insists that he is innocent. The next step in the process is an
arbitration hearing. Armstrong has said he will challenge the
findings.
"USADA can confirm that the independent three person
Anti-Doping Review Board (ADRB) has conducted a full evaluation
and has made a unanimous recommendation to move forward with the
adjudication process in accordance with the rules," agency Chief
Executive Travis Tygart said in a statement.
The agency made some details of its case known in a letter
to Armstrong, which was posted online by the Washington Post.
In the letter dated June 12, the agency said that it has
Armstrong's blood samples from 2009 and 2010 that are "fully
consistent" with doping. The agency also has at least 10 former
teammates and colleagues of Armstrong that will testify that he
used performance-enhancing drugs during races from 1999 to 2005,
according to the letter.
"These charges are baseless, motivated by spite and advanced
through testimony bought and paid for by promises of anonymity
and immunity," Armstrong said in a statement earlier this month,
when news of the agency's intentions first surfaced.
"USADA's malice, its methods, its star-chamber practices,
and its decision to punish first and adjudicate later are all at
odds with our ideals of fairness and fair play."
Accusations of doping have dogged Armstrong since he
ascended to the top of the cycling world after overcoming
cancer. In February, the U.S. Justice Department dropped an
investigation centered on whether Armstrong and his teammates
cheated the sponsor of their bike racing team with a secret
doping program.
That decision meant he would not face criminal charges from
the two-year-long probe.
