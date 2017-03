WASHINGTON, July 23 Lawyers for disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong said on Tuesday that Armstrong's former teammate Floyd Landis should be barred from suing Armstrong for fraud because Landis, like Armstrong, took performance-enhancing drugs.

In papers filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, Armstrong's lawyers asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuit Landis filed under a federal law that allows whistleblowers to report fraud in exchange for a reward. (Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Eric Walsh)