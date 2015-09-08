WASHINGTON, Sept 8 AM General, a privately held company that built the U.S. military's original Humvee tactical vehicles, on Tuesday said it would not protest the U.S. Army's contract award last month to Oshkosh Corp to build the next generation of Humvees.

"We believe a protest would ultimately result in a distraction from our current growth business areas, including meeting the significant current and future needs of our customers in the United States and around the globe," AM General said in a statement.

The company said it planned to aggressively develop and execute a program to upgrade and modernize the existing U.S. military fleet of Humvees, many of which will remain in service through 2050.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Bernard Orr)