By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON Oct 21 U.S. defense budget cuts will
affect the Army's plan to develop a new ground combat vehicle
and most other acquisition programs, with some facing delays or
cancellation, Army Secretary John McHugh said on Monday.
"I find it difficult to envision any significant number of
our developmental initiatives that won't be affected," McHugh
told reporters at the annual Association of the U.S. Army
conference. "And some we'll have to cancel."
McHugh singled out developing a new ground combat vehicle
and improving the Army's communications and computer network as
priorities, but, he said, even those programs would have to be
revamped if mandatory across-the-board budget cuts remained in
place.
General Dynamics Corp, which built the M1A1 Abrams
tank, BAE Systems Plc, maker of the Bradley fighting
vehicle, and Boeing Co, which builds several different
helicopters for the Army, and others were looking for clues to
the impact of spending cuts.
Army Chief of Staff General Ray Odierno told reporters the
Joint Light Tactical Vehicle program, which is to replace the
workhorse Humvees used by the military, and replacements for the
UH-60, CH-47 and Apache helicopters were also priorities.
"The bottom line is we can't afford all of that. And so
we're going to have to make some tough decisions," he said,
adding that analysis was underway to help make those decisions.
He said the current budget environment meant the Army might
have to delay some weapons programs by four to five years.
Neither McHugh nor Odierno provided details on exactly which
programs might be cancelled, revamped or delayed.
Army acquisition chief Heidi Shyu later told reporters the
Ground Combat Vehicle program and the Armed Aerial Scout
program, which was aimed at replacing aging OH-58 Kiowa Warrior
helicopters, were at risk unless Congress reversed
across-the-board budget cuts mandated by sequestration.
"Either we are going to delay it or we're going to have to
terminate it or we're going to have to continue on and finish a
certain phase," Shyu said of the two programs.
She said understood industry's need for more certainty, but
said the Army's acquisition plans were "lurching because our
budget is lurching. We have no control over that."
Acquisition programs were hardest hit because it took longer
to generate savings from troop reductions, and operations and
maintenance accounts were still stretched by the war in
Afghanistan, Shyu said.
Decisions about future end strength and military readiness
also played into acquisition decisions, Shyu said, noting that
military commanders were having to weigh what capabilities they
could give up, and what was "good enough."
Shyu said the Army would continue to invest in research on
lighter weight armor and other promising technologies, as well
as incremental upgrades to existing weapons.
She said BAE System's Paladin Integrated Management program,
which enhances the reliability of the M109A6 howitzer, just won
approval from the high-level Defense Acquisition Board to start
low-rate initial production.
The Army planned to proceed with some procurement plans,
including an integrated air missile defense and a $6 billion
program for a Armored Multipurpose Vehicle to replace M113
vehicles.
Shyu said she was working to safeguard the Army's multiyear
procurement agreements, including one signed in June for new
CH-47 helicopters built by Boeing, but they might have to be
broken or renegotiated if sequestration cuts continued through
fiscal year 2017.