WASHINGTON Oct 23 The U.S. Army is launching a
detailed study of companies that supply key parts for ground
vehicles after months of warnings from larger prime contractors
that budget cuts and delays in new programs are straining
smaller component makers.
Scott Davis, the Army official who overseas ground combat
vehicle programs such as the BAE Systems Plc's Bradley
Fighting Vehicles and General Dynamics Corp's Abrams
tank, said only "a handful" of companies had left the weapons
sector so far, but the Army needed more information to prevent
future gaps in critical capabilities.
He said most of the smaller companies that had stopped
making weapons components were in the electronics market.
Industry executives have warned for over a year that $487
billion in defense spending reductions already on the books -
and another $500 billion in cuts due to start in January - would
hurt suppliers that account for about 70 percent of the work on
weapons programs.
Part of the problem facing smaller companies, Davis told
reporters at the annual Association of the U.S. Army conference,
is an expected drop in demand resulting from years of
investments in new combat vehicles and the Army's large
inventory of spare parts. The Army's fleet of combat vehicles is
younger now than ever, which limits demand for spare parts.
Davis said most of the thousands of suppliers in the sector
were diversified enough to weather the decline in demand, or the
Army had alternate suppliers.
But a few companies that were the only providers of some
critical technology were thinking of switching to other work,
which could pose problems in several years when the Army plans
to ramp up production of combat vehicles again, he said.
It was also a concern since the U.S. military would continue
to use some of the existing vehicles for many years.
"What we owe to the country, to our industry and to the Army
is to really analyze inside our systems where we think we have
vulnerabilities," Davis said. "The last thing we want to do is
have a situation where we've lost a supplier and we're months or
years away from requalification of a new source."
He said that, once vulnerable companies were identified, the
Army could help them lower production costs, step up purchases
of components for inventory, or find alternate, more agile
suppliers. In many cases, smaller companies were reluctant to
ask for help for fear of being seen as unreliable.
The U.S. military and its prime contractors have high
standards for the components used on weapons systems, which
means any new suppliers must undergo extensive testing, plant
visits and other quality control measures.
Davis said A.T. Kearney, a global consulting firm, would
help the Army conduct the 20-month study, while at the same time
helping to train Army officials to better understand and analyze
supply chain issues. The current plan was to spend four to five
months with the larger prime contractors and then head out for
field visits to smaller component makers.
Colonel William Sheehy, program manager for the Army's Heavy
Brigade Combat Team, said he did not expect much impact on
smaller companies in the near term. But he worried that some
companies could be reluctant to reopen shuttered production
lines when the Army ramps up production in several years.
"I don't think you're going to see large companies
collapsing all over the United States," Sheehy told reporters.
"If you look two to three years down the road, when things start
to come back on line, that's when you'll start to realize the
industrial base impacts."