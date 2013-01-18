WASHINGTON Jan 17 The Pentagon on Thursday
restructured the U.S. Army's Ground Combat Vehicle program,
saying budget pressures and technical issues had prompted it to
delay the multibillion-dollar program by six months and scrap
plans to develop prototype vehicles.
The new approach requires the Army to pick just one winning
bidder to develop and build the new infantry fighting vehicle
after a full and open competition, according to a memo signed by
the Pentagon's chief weapons buyer, Frank Kendall. A copy of the
memo was obtained by Reuters.
Teams led by BAE Systems Plc and General Dynamics
Corp each won contracts in 2011 to develop ground combat
vehicles designed from scratch for battlefields characterized by
roadside bombs. Those contracts will now be extended by six
months, under the memo dated Thursday.
Kendall told the Army to submit an updated acquisition
strategy and revised cost estimates for his approval before it
can launch the competition with a request for proposals in the
first quarter of fiscal year 2014, which begins Oct. 1. A
contract award would come in late fiscal 2014, the memo said.
Industry executives said the Pentagon's new approach would
save money by eliminating the expected work on prototypes by two
or more companies and moving directly into a more traditional
engineering and design phase by one contractor.
The delay in the program means the Army would move into full
production of the new vehicles in fiscal 2019, instead of early
fiscal 2018 as expected.
The long-term fate of the program remains in question given
uncertainty about future Pentagon budget levels and whether
Congress will avert $500 billion in military spending reductions
that are due to kick in on March 1 and be phased in over a
decade. Those cuts would come on top of $487 billion in cuts
already slated to take effect over the next decade.
It also remains unclear if the Army will be allowed to buy
all 1,894 vehicles currently planned for the program, especially
given changes in the military's overall strategy and plans to
reduce the size of the Army.