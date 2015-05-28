(Adds mayor's comments, other details)
By Dan Whitcomb
LOS ANGELES May 27 A 56-year-old man has been
arrested on arson charges in connection with a massive fire that
gutted a multi-story apartment complex under construction in
downtown Los Angeles and damaged three nearby buildings, police
said on Wednesday.
Dawud Abdulwali was taken into custody on Tuesday and booked
on arson charges, Officer Liliana Preciado of the Los Angeles
Police Department said.
Abdulwali, 56, was being held on more than $1 million bail
pending an initial court appearance scheduled for Thursday
morning.
"Crime will not be tolerated in Los Angeles and our first
mission is public safety," Mayor Eric Garcetti said at an
evening press conference. "We will arrest you and we will
prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.
Police declined to say what evidence linked Abdulwali to the
Dec. 8 blaze, which broke out in the early morning hours and
took some 250 firefighters to extinguish and caused an estimated
$30 million in damage to the building.
The Los Angeles Times, citing unnamed law enforcement
sources, reported that he had been a suspect for months in the
case before it was cracked by a multi-agency task force.
The paper has previously reported that a surveillance tape
captured a suspect parking a car on the nearby 110 Freeway
before walking into the building with what appeared to be cans
of fuel.
The site that burned - two stories of poured concrete
beneath five floors of wood framing - occupied an entire city
block near the junction of two major traffic arteries - the
Hollywood Freeway and the Harbor Freeway.
Much of the structure, wrapped in scaffolding, collapsed in
the flames, producing heat so intense that it ignited three
floors of a neighboring 16-story high-rise building, melting
telephones, computers and office cubicle partitions.
The radiant heat also blew out windows from two other nearby
office buildings. One of them, the Department of Water and Power
headquarters two blocks away, rained shards of glass on
firefighters working below to cool the structures with water.
The building under construction was to become the latest of
several faux-Italian-style luxury apartment complexes erected by
developer G.H. Palmer Associates in downtown Los Angeles.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Sandra Maler and Eric
Walsh)