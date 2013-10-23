By Luke Swiderski
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 23 Thanks to New York City artist
Duke Riley, the American surveillance apparatus faces a new
airborne foe: the homing pigeon.
Riley trained pigeons to smuggle Cuban cigars from Havana,
Cuba, to Key West, Florida, while other birds filmed the
100-mile (160-km) journey with custom-made cameras. The pigeons
and their videos will be on display in Riley's solo show, which
opens November 1 at the Magnan Metz gallery in New York.
Riley, 41, said he came up with the project at least in part
to challenge the idea that the spying capabilities of the U.S.
government have become all-encompassing.
He started with 50 birds - tagging half of them as smugglers
and the other half as documentarians.
"A lot of the work I do seeks to create some sense of
possibility or empowerment, in a humorous and romanticized way,
using the simplest means possible," Riley said.
It was also Riley's way of protesting the 51-year-old U.S.
embargo against Cuba. Under the 1917 Trading with the Enemy Act,
the United States has enforced economic sanctions against Cuba
since 1962.
More recently, Americans with permission to travel to Cuba
were allowed to bring back $100 worth of goods, but the Bush
administration ratcheted up sanctions in 2004, imposing a total
ban.
Riley's cigar project aims for more than just subversion.
"I don't want to - can I say it? - be pigeonholed," said
Riley, who has been around pigeons since he was a child. He
spent years researching their role in carrying information for
the military - more recently for the U.S. Navy during the
Vietnam War.
Still, Riley has long courted trouble with his artistic
interventions. In 2007, he was arrested by the U.S. Coast Guard
for approaching the Red Hook-berthed Queen Mary II cruise liner
in a makeshift wooden Revolutionary War-era submarine. Riley
called that project commentary on the Bush administration's "war
on terror" and the gentrification of the Brooklyn waterfront,
where he works as a tattoo artist.
In 2009, Riley hopped freight trains on his way to
Cleveland, Ohio, and infiltrated the city's sewer system to
emulate the hobo lifestyle of migrant workers during Cleveland's
Depression-era.
If some of that artistry bordered on illegality, the latest
project, four years in the making, dives straight in. Normally
outspoken - "If you're an artist and not taking risks, you're
really just masturbating" - Riley became more guarded when
discussing how the pigeons got to and from Cuba.
Less than half of the original number of his trainees took
part in the mission. Of the 23 birds that embarked on it, only
11 made it back - toting six Cohibas. Those cigars are now cast
in resin and also on display.
A 12th bird, D. Ruggero Deodato, nose-dived into Havana
harbor under uncertain circumstances. The bird survived and made
its way back to the United States without any cargo.
"I imagine Cuban authorities would be sensitive to American
pigeons flying over with cameras - that that would cause some
alarm," Riley said, grinning. "But I'm just speculating."
Some of the pigeons are now awaiting exhibition in a bird
loft at the Magnan Metz Gallery, surrounded by portraits of each
of the 50 participants painted on tin shingles. The loft,
installed on Monday, is decorated with parts of two shipwrecks
Riley scavenged along with Key West objects like street signs
and lobster traps.
The pigeons are already breeding. What are the artist's
plans for the offspring? "Train them to smuggle more cigars,"
Riley said with a laugh. "Or cocaine from Colombia."
Joking aside, the United States will be watching.
A spokeswoman for the Joint Interagency Taskforce South,
which monitors such activity, said:
"If we had some intel that the pigeons are involved in
drugs, or in international crime, or illicit trafficking, we
would use whatever assets we have to obtain that information."
(Reporting by Luke Swiderski; Editing by Daniel Trotta and
Gunna Dickson)