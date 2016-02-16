By Jeff Mason and Bruce Wallace
| RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif.
RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. Feb 16 U.S. President
Barack Obama and allies from Southeast Asia will turn their
attention to China on Tuesday on the second day of a summit
intended to improve commercial links and provide a united front
on maritime disputes with Beijing.
After a first day focused on trade and economic issues,
Obama and his counterparts from the Association of Southeast
Asian Nations (ASEAN) will try to arrive at a common position on
the South China Sea during a second day of talks at Sunnylands,
a California resort.
China and several ASEAN states have conflicting and
overlapping claims in the South China Sea, but not all the
Southeast Asian nations agree on how to handle them.
U.S. officials want the summit to produce a statement
calling for China to follow international law and handle
disputes peacefully.
"We will be continuing to work with our ASEAN partners on a
potential statement that we might issue together," White House
national security adviser Susan Rice told reporters on Monday.
"We obviously have issued such statements in the past with
ASEAN, and in it we consistently underscore our shared
commitment to a peaceful resolution of disputes, freedom of
commerce and navigation, the rule of law, and the necessity of
disputes being resolved through peaceful, legal means."
Obama is expected to address the issue during a news
conference at the conclusion of the summit around 1:30 PST (2100
GMT.)
Though China dominated the summit, the White House
emphasized non-China related aspects, such as strengthening
commercial ties. The chief executives of IBM, Microsoft and
Cisco were brought into Monday's private sessions with the
leaders to help make the point.
"The potential for deepening our economic engagement is
tremendous," U.S. Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker said.
Monday's discussions with the "private sector partners" ranged
from the need for capital to creating an entrepreneurial culture
in Asia that is prepared to tolerate business failure.
But even business leaders were watching the South China Sea
issue.
"What keeps us up at night is that one of the big tension
areas is the South China Sea," said Alexander Feldman, president
of the U.S. ASEAN Business Council.
"We would like as a business community to see those
differences and overlapping claims be addressed in a way that is
done though discussion rather than military confrontation."
(Additional reporting by David Brunnstrom, editing by Larry
King)