WASHINGTON, July 12 Vice President Joe Biden
will begin a trip to the Pacific region on Wednesday that will
include meetings with Japanese and Korean officials in Hawaii
and visits to Australia and New Zealand, officials said on
Tuesday.
Biden's visit with partners in the Asia-Pacific begins just
a day after an arbitration court in The Hague ruled that China
had no historic title over the waters of the South China Sea and
had breached the Philippines' sovereign rights with its actions.
Beijing has dismissed the case as a farce and accused
Washington of fueling tensions in the region. The United States
has urged Beijing and Manila, which brought the case to the
court, not to use the ruling as a reason to engage in
provocative actions.
Biden will deliver remarks on trade enforcement in San Diego
on Wednesday before traveling to Los Angeles to present an
athletic achievement award at the ESPY sports ceremony.
While in Hawaii on Thursday, Biden will attend a trilateral
meeting with Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Shinsuke Sugiyama
and South Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Lim Sung-nam. He will
also visit the USS John Stennis to observe the multinational Rim
of the Pacific naval exercises, a Pentagon spokesman said.
Biden will leave on Friday for Melbourne and Sydney, where
he is to meet with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and other
senior Australian leaders. He will visit Auckland, New Zealand,
on July 20 to meet with Prime Minister John Key before returning
to Washington.
